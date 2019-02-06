Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

NEW HARTFORD -- Karie Kay (Methfessel) Ridgley, 62, of Foster City, Calif., formerly of New Hartford, died at home Monday, Jan. 28, of natural causes; services 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, (319) 278-4245, with burial in Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville; condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Karie Ridgley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments