CEDAR FALLS -- June V. Jacobs, 92, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo; graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Lyn-Wood Cemetery of Clarksville.; memorials to Cedar Bend Humane Society. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, 266-7525 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

