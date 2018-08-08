Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Julie Ann Jolley, 68, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Aug. 4; services 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Garden & Pleasant Drive, Cedar Falls, with burial at Poyner Cemetery; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, 232-3235, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials to UnityPoint Hospice and Cancer Center; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Julie Ann Jolley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments