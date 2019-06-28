{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Judy M. Lott, 56, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 27, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo; memorial services 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo; vVisitation for one hour before services; the family will also greet friends after the service; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation; condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

