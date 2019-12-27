{{featured_button_text}}

SHELL ROCK -- Judith Mathes, 72, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock; memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Judy has been cremated, and the family will greet family and friends from 9:30 until services Monday at the church. Memorials directed to St. Jude's Children Foundation; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock, (319) 885-4321, is assisting. Condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.

