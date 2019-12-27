SHELL ROCK -- Judith Mathes, 72, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock; memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Judy has been cremated, and the family will greet family and friends from 9:30 until services Monday at the church. Memorials directed to St. Jude's Children Foundation; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock, (319) 885-4321, is assisting. Condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Transportation
Furniture
Construction
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.