Service Notice: Judith Ann Joslin

WATERLOO — Judith Ann Joslin, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Feb. 27, at Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa. Family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday; inurnment will take place at a later date at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.

