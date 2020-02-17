Service Notice: Juanita Currell

DYSART – Juanita Currell, 86, of Dysart, died Saturday, Feb. 15, at Toledo Premier Estates. Services 10: 30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Calvary Baptist Church, with burial at Dysart Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, (319) 476-7355, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials to the family. Condolences at www.overtonservice.com.