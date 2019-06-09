{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

DENVER -- Joyce I. Karr, 73, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 4, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, Waterloo; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Ascension Lutheran Church, Waterloo; visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. today, June 9, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials to the family for a memorial fund to be established; condolences left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Joyce Karr
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments