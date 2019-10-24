You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Joyce A. Buehner, 70, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 10, as the result of an automobile accident; Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a time of sharing at 3 p.m.; condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Buehner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.