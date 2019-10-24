{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Joyce A. Buehner, 70, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 10, as the result of an automobile accident; Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a time of sharing at 3 p.m.; condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

