You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS -- Joseph M. Sutula, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls; burial in Waterloo Cemetery with military rites by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation is an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences at WWW.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.