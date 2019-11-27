{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- Joseph M. Sutula, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls; burial in Waterloo Cemetery with military rites by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation is an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences at WWW.LockeFuneralHome.com.

