Service notice: Joseph L. Wilson
Service notice: Joseph L. Wilson

CEDAR FALLS – Joseph L. Wilson, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 10, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Orchard Hill Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Special Olympics Iowa. Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

