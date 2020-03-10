Service notice: Joseph L. Wilson

You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS – Joseph L. Wilson, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 10, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Orchard Hill Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Special Olympics Iowa. Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
