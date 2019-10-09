{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Johnnie Carl Hines Jr., 52 of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 6; services 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Center of Life Church, Sioux Falls; memorials directed to Bittner Funeral Chapel, Attn: Hines Family, 805 W. Havens Ave., Mitchell, SD 57301. Online condolences left at www.bittnerfuneralchapel.com.

