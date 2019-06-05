{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- John M. Warren, 76, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 3, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.; services are pending with Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146.

