GILBERTVILLE -- John T. Lorenz, 78, of Gilbertville, died Saturday, Oct. 5, at Manor Care Health Services, Waterloo; memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with inurnment in St. Mary's Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by Nugent-Demouth Post 714 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for one hour before services on Thursday. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Lorenz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.