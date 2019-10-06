{{featured_button_text}}

GILBERTVILLE -- John T. Lorenz, 78, of Gilbertville, died Saturday, Oct. 5, at Manor Care Health Services, Waterloo; memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with inurnment in St. Mary's Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by Nugent-Demouth Post 714 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for one hour before services on Thursday. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

