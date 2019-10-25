{{featured_button_text}}
EVANSDALE -- John Russell Kuehl, 67, of Evansdale, died Sunday, Oct. 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterlooafter a long battle with lung cancer; services at noon Monday, Oct. 28, at Countryside Vineyard Church, Evansdale, with luncheon following service; family time will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.

