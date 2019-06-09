{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

DECORAH -- John Magner, 89, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Decorah, died at home Thursday, June 6; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Decorah, with burial at St. Bridget Cemetery in Bluffton; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, Decorah, (563) 382-8651, and and also after 10 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: John Magner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments