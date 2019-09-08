{{featured_button_text}}
GRUNDY CENTER -- John “JP” Reeves, 83, of Grundy Center, died Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center, of natural causes; memorial gathering of family and friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center, (319) 824-3319; there will be no public burial; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

