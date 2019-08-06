{{featured_button_text}}
PARKERSBURG -- John "Jack" Martin Beeken, 72, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Aug. 4, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes; memorial services 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Hope Reformed Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

