INDEPENDENCE -- John G. Hosmer, 91, of rural Independence, died at home on Monday, Dec. 16; an informal burial set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Oakwood Cemetery in Independence; friends may call for visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 20, at White Funeral Home in Independence, (319) 334-2595, with a 5:30 p.m. military service. Condolences left at www.White-MtHope.com.

