WATERLOO -- John A. Kincaid, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Waterloo; family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church; Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146; condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

