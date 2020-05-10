SERVICE NOTICE: JoAnn M. Minter
CEDAR FALLS -- JoAnn Mary Minter, 71, died April 28. Celebrate Life Iowa is in charge of arrangements for cremation. There will be no funeral. Interment will be In Highland Memory Gardens, Madison, Wis., at a later date.

