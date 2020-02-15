Service Notice: Jerit A. Yearous
SUMNER -- Jerit A. Yearous, 52, of rural Sumner, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at home of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Memorial services 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Meadowbrook Country Club in Sumner and for one hour before services on Thursday at the church. Memorials to the family for later designation. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner, (563)n578-3451, is assisting. Online condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

