Service Notice: Jerit A. Yearous

You have free articles remaining.
SUMNER -- Jerit A. Yearous, 52, of rural Sumner, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at home of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Memorial services 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Meadowbrook Country Club in Sumner and for one hour before services on Thursday at the church. Memorials to the family for later designation. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner, (563)n578-3451, is assisting. Online condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Yearous as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.