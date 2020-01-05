{{featured_button_text}}

WASHBURN -- Jeffrey A. Bahr, 64, of Appleton, Wis., formerly of Washburn, died Tuesday, Dec. 17; services at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at O'Connell Funeral Home, Little Chute, Wis., (920) 788-6237; visitation from 10 a.m. until services at the funeral home. Full obituary and condolences at oconnellfh.com.

