WATERLOO -- Jean M. “Jeano” Post, 92, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 13, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls; memorial services 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146; visitation 11:30 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice; condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Service Notice: Jean M. "Jeano" Post
