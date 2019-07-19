{{featured_button_text}}
PARKERSBURG -- Janet Elaine Wiemann, 83, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, July 17, at Parker Place, Parkersburg, of natural causes; memorial services 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Community of Christ Church in Burlington; memorials may be directed to the Community of Christ Church, Burlington; Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, 346-1534; condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

