{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- James “Jim” R. Day, 53, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 1; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and for one hour before the service at the funeral home. Condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Day as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments