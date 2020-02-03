Service Notice: Irene Strickler
GRUNDY CENTER -- Irene Strickler, 88, of Grundy Center, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at Creekside in Grundy Center. Services   10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at United Methodist Church in Grundy Center. Visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memorials to the family to be spread among several charities at a later date. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel, (319) 824-3319, is assisting the family.

