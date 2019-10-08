{{featured_button_text}}
WELLSBURG -- Iola “Virginia” Huisman, 93, of Wellsburg, died Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital; visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Doyen Chapel in Wellsburg, (641) 869-3336; private family funeral service will be held, with private burial to follow; memorials in lieu of flowers will be sent to Virginia's charities, including hearing aids for underprivileged children; condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

