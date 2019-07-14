You have free articles remaining.
DIKE --- Ilene Ann Bernhardt, 86, of Dike, died Friday, July 12, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City following a brief illness. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Dike Chapel, 680 Main St., Dike. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, rural Reinbeck; burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Memorials to the family; online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
