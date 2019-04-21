CEDAR FALLS --- Howell “Roy” Watts of Cedar Falls, formerly of Readlyn, died Friday, April 19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Crossroads Assembly of God Church, 3205 Bethel St. Waterloo; burial in Oaklawn Cemetery, Cresco. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138; memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com
