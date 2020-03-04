Service notice: Howard Alcorn
TRAER -- Howard Alcorn, 82, of Traer, died Monday, March 2, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, followed by a graveside service at Buckingham Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Traer American Legion. Following burial, everyone is invited to Traer United Presbyterian Church for a luncheon and a time of sharing. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Traer United Presbyterian Church; www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

