Death dove

WATERLOO -- Henry Lee Butler, 75, formerly of Waterloo, died June 13; services were June 27 in San Bernardino, Calif., with burial in Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Henry L. Butler
