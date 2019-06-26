You have free articles remaining.
ARLINGTON -- Helen M. Newton, 93, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Arlington, died Monday, June 24, at the Windhaven Assisted Living Center in Cedar Falls; memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Arlington United Methodist Church, with private family inurnment at Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington; no visitation; memorials directed in her name to the Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls, Cedar Valley Hospice or Arlington United Methodist Church; Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington, (319) 283-4922, is assisting the family; condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.