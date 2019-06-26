{{featured_button_text}}
ARLINGTON -- Helen M. Newton, 93, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Arlington, died Monday, June 24, at the Windhaven Assisted Living Center in Cedar Falls; memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Arlington United Methodist Church, with private family inurnment at Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington; no visitation; memorials directed in her name to the Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls, Cedar Valley Hospice or Arlington United Methodist Church; Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington, (319) 283-4922, is assisting the family; condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

