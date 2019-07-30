JESUP -- Harry John Wessels Jr., 68, of San Diego, formerly of Jesup, died at home in San Diego on July 4; Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Littleton Cemetery, followed by gathering at the Hookanliner in Littleton; a Celebration of Life also planned later in August in California; Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City, (319) 338-1132, is assisting. Condolences at www.gayandciha.com.
