{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WEST UNION -- Harry Norman Henry, 80, of West Union, died Friday, July 26, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner; Celebration of Life and gathering 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at West Union Fire Department, West Union; Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union, (563) 539-2170.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Henry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load comments