Death dove

SUMNER -- Harry Drewes, 85, of Sumner, died Monday, July 8, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner; services 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery, rural Sumner, with military honors provided by the American Legion - Thomas E Woods Post 223 of Sumner; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-1800.

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Harry Drewes
