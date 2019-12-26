{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Harriet J. Fisk, 97, of Waterloo, died on Monday, Dec. 23, at Friendship Village Pavilion; Locke Funeral Home, (319) 233-6138, is assisting; condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Fisk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments