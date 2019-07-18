You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Harold L. “Bud” Blough, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 17, at Friendship Village; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery where there will be full military rites performed by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale Post 31 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard; visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 22, with a 4 p.m. rosary; visitation will continue for one hour before services at the funeral home; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
