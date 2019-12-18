PARKERSBURG -- Harold “Andy” Duane Anderson, 78, formerly of Parkersburg, died Monday, Dec. 16, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo, of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Wellsburg, with burial at a later date in the Graceland Cemetery in Webster City; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Redman- Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. John's Lutheran Church in Wellsburg. Online condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.