PARKERSBURG -- Harold “Andy” Duane Anderson, 78, formerly of Parkersburg, died Monday, Dec. 16, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo, of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Wellsburg, with burial at a later date in the Graceland Cemetery in Webster City; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Redman- Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. John's Lutheran Church in Wellsburg. Online condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

