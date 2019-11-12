{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

REINBECK -- Glenna Rae Foutch, 74, of Reinbeck, former longtime resident of Holland and Hudson, died Sunday, Nov. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; Glenna's family will hold a private family celebration of life at a later time; inurnment will also be private; memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo 50703 (Please note Glenna's name in the check memo); condolences may be at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Foutch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments