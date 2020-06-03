SERVICE NOTICE: Gladys A. Bartlett

WATERLOO – Gladys A. Bartlett, 83, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 30, at Friendship Village-Lakeview Landing. A private family service will occur at a Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. This is a change from the previous arrangements. A memorial Mass is being planned for a later date. www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com, (319) 233-3393.