WATERLOO -- Gina Marie Milligan Cousins, 72, of Iowa City, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 15; celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the United Methodist Church in West Branch; following graveside services a luncheon will be held at the church; the celebration of Gina's life will continue at she and Ron's home, 3533 Utah Ave NE, Iowa City, where a bonfire will be held; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch, (319) 643-2112; memorial fund has been established; condolences at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.

