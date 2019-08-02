{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

TRIPOLI -- Gertrude Dettmering, 88, of Tripoli, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli, with burial in St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek Cemetery, rural Tripoli; visitation will precede the funeral on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.; Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, (563) 578-3451; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Gertrude Dettmering
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments