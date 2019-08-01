{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

CLARKSVILLE -- Gertrude Alice Wilken, 88, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, July 31, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville from natural causes; memorial services 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Clarksville, with a light lunch before the service from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.; memorials may be directed to the Immanuel United Church of Christ or Cedar Valley Hospice; Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville, (319) 278-4245; condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

