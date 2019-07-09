{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS - Gerald J. "Jerry" Tarkett, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 8, at NewAdalya Lifescapes; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Nazareth Lutheran Church-Larsen Chapel, Cedar Falls, with entombment in the Mount Olivet Columbarium, Waterloo, where full military rites will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; visitation will be for one hour before services at the church; Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, 233-3393; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Gerald J. "Jerry" Tarkett
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments