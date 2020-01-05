{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY -- Gerald “Gus” Frascht, of Charles City, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Ninth Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City; services 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, with a Scripture service at 6:45 p.m.; visitation also for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Online condolences left at www.hauserfh.com.

