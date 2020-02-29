Service Notice: Georgie C. Schipper
0 entries

Service Notice: Georgie C. Schipper

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

APLINGTON — Georgie C. Schipper, 88, formerly of Aplington, died Friday, Feb. 28, at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook, of natural causes. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery, both in rural Aplington. Visitationis 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, and one hour before services at the church; memorials to tghe family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements, www.redman-schwartz.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Schipper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News