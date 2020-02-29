Service Notice: Georgie C. Schipper

APLINGTON — Georgie C. Schipper, 88, formerly of Aplington, died Friday, Feb. 28, at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook, of natural causes. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery, both in rural Aplington. Visitationis 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, and one hour before services at the church; memorials to tghe family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements, www.redman-schwartz.com.