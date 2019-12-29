{{featured_button_text}}

NEW HARTFORD -- Georgiana “Georgia” Lea Smith, 75, of New Hartford, died at home Tuesday, Dec. 24, after a battle with dementia; visitation and services are being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the family. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

