NEW HARTFORD -- Georgiana “Georgia” Lea Smith, 75, of New Hartford, died at home Tuesday, Dec. 24, after a battle with dementia; visitation and services are being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the family. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.