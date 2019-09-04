{{featured_button_text}}
VINTON -- Georgia Lea "Niedert" Hovenga, 53, of Vinton, died at home on Monday, Sept. 2; services noon Friday, Sept. 6, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, (319) 472-2388, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery, both in Vinton; visitation from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Friday at the funeral home; memorial fund has been established; condolences left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

