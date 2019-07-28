You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Georgene Lou Glessner, 68, of Tiffin, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 24, at her daughter's home while under the care of Essence of Life Hospice; Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Jesup American Legion, 931 Sixth St., Jesup; Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City, (319) 338-1132, is assisting the family; condolences left at www.gayandciha.com.
